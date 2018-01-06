Petteri Lindbohm‘s 2017-18 season is over. The St. Louis Blues have announced that the 24-year-old defenseman had surgery on his right shoulder and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Lindbohm suffered the injury competing with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. He skated in 23 games with the Wolves this season, scoring one goal and two assists. He also appeared in seven games with the Blues this season, but was held without a point.

In the grand scheme of things, Lindbohm’s injury shouldn’t have too much of an impact on the Blues this season. His absence will take away from some of their defensive depth, but the Blues have already shown that they were willing to give other prospects, including Jordan Schmaltz and Jake Walman, a shot at the NHL level when the regulars miss time.

The real impact here may involve future trade implications. Now that the Blues have slightly reduced defensive depth, they may not feel comfortable dealing away some of their defensive assets. Lindbohm’s injury won’t fully prevent any future trade plans, but it may force the Blues to at least take a bit more time before pulling the trigger on a deal.