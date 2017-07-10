A familiar name was just hired by the LA Kings. Pierre Turgeon has been named a new assistant coach for the Kings and will provide offensive advice in 2017-18. Turgeon’s new role will mark his first time coaching in the NHL.

Depending on which Blues fan you ask, Turgeon may make the short list of favorite players to ever wear a St. Louis uniform. Even though he spent just a little under five seasons with the Blues, he made a huge impact both on and off the ice.

Turgeon tallied 515 goals across his 1,294-game career, but Blues fans will likely point to one special OT goal in Game 7 as one of their favorites.

Just awesome.

Turgeon was awesome in St. Louis and, like many other hockey players, carried himself extremely well away from the rink. I can speak from personal experience that Turgeon was a truly genuine person who went out of his way to make fans happy.

Does Turgeon have what it takes to coach in the NHL? That remains to be seen, but he did show in the Winter Classic Alumni Game that he may still have what it takes to actually take the ice at the age of 47.

Here’s wishing Turgeon the best in his new role.