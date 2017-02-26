Twitter is a a great resource for hockey fans. Where else can you follow team news, make fun of Pierre McGuire and bash Blackhawks fans all in the same place? It’s also a great place to hold extremely scientific polls about the Blues.

I hosted one of these scientific polls with Blues fans regarding Patrik Berglund’s new contract. Berglund has been a polarizing player throughout his career, so I wanted to gauge how Blues fans felt about the new deal.

It turns out, the overwhelming majority of poll voters approve.

Poll: Do you like Patrik Berglund's new five-year, $19.25 million contract? #stlblues — Frozen Notes (@FrozenNotes) February 25, 2017

Of the 101 votes, 73% like the new deal Berglund signed which will keep him in St. Louis for another five seasons.

Sure, 101 votes isn’t exactly a big sample of voters or even close to a big sample of voters. That being said, 101 votes from hockey fans on Twitter does represent a portion of the more passionate community – the community which is active on Twitter to talk about the Blues. Capturing that kind of percentage should accurately reflect that a lot of Blues fans are on board.

Recently, I discussed the pros and cons of Berglund’s new deal and in my opinion, despite his many flaws, the deal is one I can get behind. Berglund will continue to have his ups and downs, but the overall cost of $3.85 million against the cap each year is more than manageable.