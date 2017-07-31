A new season brings in a new wave of optimism for every NHL team. The “maybe this is the year” mentality takes hold over the summer and builds all the way up until the first puck drops.

Such is the case for St. Louis Blues fans, a group who is more than familiar with trying to find optimism after a disappointing end to a season, and a recent poll helps prove it.

Here’s the question I asked over on Twitter …

Poll: The Blues in 2017-18 will be … — Frozen Notes (@FrozenNotes) July 30, 2017

In summary, from the not-so-big sample of 149 voters, 68% of those voters believe the Blues will be a better team in 2017-18 compared to 2016-17. The Blues weren’t bad in 2016-17, but they were inconsistent (it might as well be the team’s permanent motto) and still fell short of the team’s first Stanley Cup win.

Another 24% of voters believe the Blues will be about the same as they were in 2016-17, a year in which the team bowed out in the second round of the playoffs.

Finally, and perhaps most surprising, only 8% of voters believe the Blues will be worse than last year. It sounds like even the most pessimistic fans, a group which sometimes drowns out everyone else, are finding at least a little bit to get excited about.

I’ve already offered 20 summer thoughts on the Blues and within that post there were plenty of items I believe are worth some optimism. Quickly summarized, Lehtera out, Schenn in and some exciting young faces are enough to give even fans who are still salty over last season some hope.

Will the Blues live up to their fans’ hopes? Based on their history, no, but they’ve at least given fans some excitement heading into the 2017-18 season.