Ty Rattie’s first game with the Carolina Hurricanes will be against a familiar foe as the St. Louis Blues host the Hurricanes on Thursday night. Rattie, who was an overhyped, mishandled prospect for the Blues, will now be given a chance to prove what he can do offensively.

When Rattie was asked about his time in St. Louis and his new opportunity, he provided many of the answers you’d expect, but also a couple of noteworthy quotes.

Rattie’s quotes, via STLToday:

Rattie on his time in St. Louis and a lack of playing time:

“I can’t sit here and say that it was fun coming to the rink everyday and not playing for (15) straight games. But I was in the NHL, I had a bunch of good buddies around me, everyone supported me. No complaints, I’m not going to go in there and yell and say, ‘Why not me?’ I’m grateful for my time in St. Louis and I’m grateful for the opportunity I have now.”

Rattie’s answer was very politically correct, but you can tell his time spent in the press box wasn’t an experience he enjoyed. The Blues didn’t give Rattie much of an opportunity (30 games over four seasons) and when they called his number they placed him in a role he wasn’t designed for.

That will change with the Hurricanes, as Rattie noted:

“They just said, you’re an offensive guy and we want to put you in offensive situations.”

The Hurricanes have the benefit of a bad and space on their roster to give Rattie a genuine opportunity. In his first game, Rattie will appear on a line with some pretty intriguing talent – Jeff Skinner and Victor Rask. That’s already far better than the lines Rattie skated with during his time in St. Louis.

Instead of rolling out Rattie on the fourth line and hoping for the best, the Hurricanes are giving Rattie the shot he deserves on an offensive-minded line.

Photo via Jeremy Rutherford