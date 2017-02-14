If you’re not sick of the Kevin Shattenkirk trade rumors quite yet, here’s another one for you. Previous reports have suggested that Shattenkirk is open to a trade to an Eastern team, but he may also be open to a trade to Montreal or Toronto according to Sportsnet.

Via Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos:

“Short-term, [Armstrong] could trade him anywhere, including to any Canadian city. But there’s a belief out there that he would not be traded to a Canadian team because there was really no chance on a long-term deal moving forward. I don’t hear that’s the case. I think on his wish list of long-term deals, he’s got about 12 teams. I’m told two of them are Canadian teams. I think it’s safe to say that he doesn’t envision himself being an Edmonton Oiler or a Calgary Flame, but the feeling is Toronto and Montreal.”

It has been previously reported that two teams from the Western Conference (Arizona and Edmonton) were given permission to speak to Shattenkirk about a deal following a trade last summer, but as we all know, nothing panned out.

Shattenkirk doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but he does have some say in his future since he’ll be an unrestricted free agent come July 1st. A potential trade partner for the Blues will want permission to negotiate a contract with Shattenkirk to avoid him being an expensive rental. That’s not to say a team won’t use Shattenkirk as a rental when all is said and done, but the Blues would prefer to send him to a team where he’d stick around as the return would be better.

There’s no telling how the Shattenkirk situation will pan out as the Blues could easily hang on to him until the season ends to maximize their playoff chances this season. That being said, the Blues are coming off the David Backes and Troy Brouwer situations which saw the two veterans leave with no return.

Stay tuned.