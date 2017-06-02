Do you believe in miracles?

A recent report from Jeremy Rutherford indicates that the Vegas Golden Knights might actually be interested in Jori Lehtera. Supposedly, the Blues would need to throw in a draft pick (Rutherford mentions a second-round pick) in order to get the deal done.

Blues fans have been hoping that by some stroke of luck – some miracle – that the Golden Knights would help the Blues out by taking Lehtera off their hands in the expansion draft. The idea seemed preposterous (who the heck would want Lehtera with a cap hit of $4.7 million?), but the Blues’ AHL deal with Vegas opened up the idea that the two might be able to make something work. If their relationship was good enough to share an AHL team, maybe it’s good enough to have another deal made.

Will a deal come to fruition? We’ll have to wait and see, but if the price is just a second-round pick in order for some needed cap relief, it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where the Blues don’t jump to make it happen. Should that price rise to say a first-round pick, that might be a more difficult decision to make.