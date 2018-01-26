Magnus Paajarvi’s time with the St. Louis Blues is officially over. After being placed on waivers to make room for the returning Jaden Schwartz, Paajarvi was claimed by the Ottawa Senators.

If you were keeping track at home, this was the fourth time the Blues placed Paajarvi on waivers. His time with the Blues ends after 189 games spread across five seasons dating back to 2013-14. During that time, Paajarvi chipped in 19 goals and 20 assists.

Paajarvi’s time with the Blues was mostly forgettable, but he did have one huge moment with the team during the first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild last season.

Beyond that, Paajarvi was always a lot of speed that was lacking the other skills necessary to make much of a difference for the Blues.

Paajarvi departing isn’t a major blow to the Blues in terms of lost skill, but it may make things interesting later in the year when the Blues have to call on their depth. At the very least, Paajarvi was a player who you would know exactly what you would get out of him each night. The same can’t be said about some of the younger depth options.