Statistically, Vladimir Sobotka has had an extremely successful season with the St. Louis Blues. In 76 games, he has scored 11 goals (a career-high) and 20 assists for a total of 31 points. Sobotka may be able to top his career-high in points (33 back in 2013-14) if he’s able to pick up a few before the 2017-18 season concludes.

So, what does Sobotka, a player who has been routinely criticized for being selfish after skipping out of the NHL for the KHL only to later return, think of his accomplishments? Not much. He’s just worried about the team.

Via STLToday:

“I don’t think about this stuff — about my best season or whatever. It’s about team. We’re winning right now and our goal is to get in the playoffs. That’s what I’m thinking about right now.”

That’s the kind of attitude you’d hope to see on a team, especially from a player who has Sobotka’s history. His accomplishments won’t mean much if the Blues miss out on the playoffs. Meanwhile, he can continue to repair his reputation among Blues fans by helping the team achieve that goal.

Fans will never forget his decision to bail on the Blues for the KHL, but some timely goals and his strong play following the trade deadline are certainly helping fans move on.