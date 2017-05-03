The home of the St. Louis Blues will soon have some shiny new upgrades. The Scottrade Center will start seeing some renovation work this summer and the list of projects include replacing one of the worst scoreboards in the NHL.

Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman recently spoke with Chris Kerber about the various projects which include installing a larger scoreboard that will be twice the size of the current one and installing new and improved lighting and sound. Projects at the Scottrade Center will take place over the next few summers, but the needed scoreboard upgrade will be in place when fans make their way back to the arena for Blues hockey in September.

Zimmerman also spoke about how the Blues are doing in terms of business, stating that the Winter Classic and some of the biggest attendance numbers helped push the team to a strong overall season.

