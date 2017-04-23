The three finalists for the Lady Byng Trophy were announced and one nominee should be pretty familiar to Blues fans. Vladimir Tarasenko will join Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Granlund as the 2017 nominees for the award given to the player who, according to the league, is “adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct, combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Your Lady Byng Nominees: Gaudreau (CAL), Granlund (MIN) & Tarasenko (STL). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 23, 2017

Tarasenko had just 12 penalty minutes while playing in all 82 regular season games for the Blues this year. By comparison, Granlund also had 12 penalty minutes while Gaudreau had just four penalty minutes.

All three players had a good number of points while keeping their cool and staying out of the penalty box. Which player will win? That’s anyone’s guess, but the safe bet might be Gaudreau as his four penalty minutes are pretty ridiculous when factoring in he also had 61 points in 72 games.