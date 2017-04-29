Vladimir Tarasenko broke out in a big way in Game 2 against the Nashville Predators, scoring two goals to lead the Blues to a 3-2 victory. Tarasenko’s two strikes pushed him to 22 total playoff goals in his career. Those 22 goals through 40 career playoff games place him among elite company.

Vladimir Tarasenko's heroics nothing new. For those who started a playoff career in past 30 years, his first 40 GP have seen high production pic.twitter.com/WqOP7yOn7l — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 29, 2017

As you can see, Tarasenko is now tied for sixth for most goals scored across his first 40 playoff games. His name is now among some pretty huge names, including Mario Lemieux, Joe Sakic, Alex Ovechkin and several others.

Of course, Tarasenko doesn’t care that he scored and is only focused on winning.