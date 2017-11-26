Logically, the second game in a back-to-back series in the NHL should be pretty difficult to win. Unless both teams are playing their second game in as many nights, one side should be the more mentally and physically fatigued group. Obviously, that means one side should have a disadvantage.

Apparently the St. Louis Blues aren’t aware of that logic.

Following their win against the Minnesota Wild, the Blues pushed their line of consecutive wins in the second game of a back-to-back series to 12. More impressively, they pushed their overall record in the second game to 19-2-0 over their last 21 opportunities.

The #stlblues have won 12 straight on the second of back-to-back games, including four this season. They're 19-2-0 the past 21 in that scenario. — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 26, 2017

You don’t need any fancy stats to explain how ridiculous that is in the modern NHL.

Statistics on back-to-backs vary widely around the NHL. Travel, days off prior to the back-to-back series, goaltending and several other factors all play roles in how well a team is expected to perform in the second leg of a back-to-back. Some teams are able to hold their own. Others are almost an automatic loss on the second day of a back-to-back. The Blues are apparently an automatic win, defying common sense.

Credit the Blues’ training, physical fitness and coaching for their ability to not only compete, but dominate the second leg of a back-to-back.