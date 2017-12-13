It’s time to fire up the ol’ hot stove! While the St. Louis Blues are dealing with a brand new set of injuries to important players, they’re also at the center of a very interesting trade rumor.

This new rumor is circulating around Evander Kane of the Buffalo Sabres.

McKenzie: Teams that are amongst the most interested in Evander Kane at this point would include #SJSharks, #stlblues, #NHLDucks and perhaps the #Flames. — Chris Nichols (@NicholsOnHockey) December 12, 2017

As always, this is a report/rumor and there’s no way to gauge just how serious the interest in Kane is from the Blues. However, after the injury to Jaden Schwartz, it’s not out of the question to think the Blues might be an eyeing some external help. The Blues have lots of young talent, but some of it might not be ready for a prolonged NHL stint.

That help will likely come at a fairly significant price given Kane’s offensive talent and the level of interest he’s drawing around the league. Through 31 games this season, Kane has 14 goals and 14 assists on an extremely bad Sabres team.

Given the Blues’ talent waiting in the wings, they theoretically would have the assets to acquire a player such as Kane. That being said, should they part with said talent? Kane is an outstanding player and could bring a nice offensive boost. He’d be an awesome addition while Schwartz is out, and an even better addition once Schwartz is back. It’s not all sunny as Kane has his fair share of defensive liabilities. Landing him would cost the Blues a decent ransom.

Stay tuned.