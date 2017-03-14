The St. Louis Blues have been quite the interesting team to follow this season. There’s been a coaching change, a major trade and long losing streaks followed up with impressive winning streaks. The team has had a total reversal in net ever since the promotion of Mike Yeo and Martin Brodeur and that’s been particularly evident on the road.

The Blues have an even 16-16-1 record away from the Scottrade Center, but their play of late and how they have stifled opposing offenses deserves to be praised.

In their last 16 road games, #stlblues have allowed just 26 goals (1.63 gpg). — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 14, 2017

That’s absurd.

To put things in perspective, on the year the Blues are allowing an average of 2.78 goals per game. Using some simple math, it’s clear the run over the past 16 road games is drastically better than the team’s average over the full season.

Yeo and Brodeur have greatly improved Jake Allen and Carter Hutton’s overall positioning and play in goal, but credit also needs to be shoveled in the direction of the team’s defenders and forwards. It’s anecdotal, but more players appear to be playing stronger in their own zone. More forwards appear to be rushing back, cutting down on odd-man rushes. The Blues are playing a more complete game in their own zone which has greatly reduced the number of pure chances for the opponent. When a chance does pop up, Allen and Hutton have shut things down.

Will this trend continue? The Blues better hope so if they aim to secure a playoff spot.