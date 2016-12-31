Say what you will about the NHL and its abundance of outdoor games and alumni games, but the Blues-Blackhawks Alumni Game heading into the 2017 Winter Classic was pretty awesome.

The Blues had a stacked roster loaded with Hall of Fame skaters and names which should excite any Blues fan. Yes, there were a few odd selections (Martin Brodeur and even Wayne Gretzky), but there’s no denying the talent pool was outstanding. As for the Blackhawks, there were plenty of notable names missing, but they did have the edge in terms of age and speed which resulted in a very entertaining game.

Darren Pang, the beloved color analyst on Fox Sports Midwest for the Blues, wore a microphone during his period of play in the Chicago net and it was a really cool experience. Pang, who it’s worth noting really is tiny in goal (his shoulders barely exceed the crossbar), made some solid saves including one on the Great One himself. Following each save, Pang could be heard giggling, showing these games really are as fun for the players as they are for the fans.

Keith Tkachuk had a great moment too, changing into a Pavol Demitra jersey for the second period to pay tribute to his late friend.

Let’s talk about Pierre Turgeon. Turgeon looked awesome, showcasing the speed and hands that made him so much fun to watch during his career. At 47, Turgeon hasn’t slowed and actually looked like he was holding back while moving around the ice. He was easily the game’s best player which led to Blues fans (including yours truly) wondering whether or not the Blues could sign Turgeon in place of Jori Lehtera.

Overall, the game was a hit. Being able to watch Blues heroes of old across a variety of decades suit up one more time is something truly special, regardless of how many outdoor games or alumni games the NHL has rolled out.

Photo via St. Louis Blues