The Blues’ replacements for players on the IR are now going on the IR
December 18, 2017

You know times are tough when players called up to replace players on the IR are now also landing on the IR. Such is the case with the St. Louis Blues who are now dealing with yet another player, Sammy Blais, hitting the IR with a lower-body injury.

Blais was originally called up when Jay Bouwmeester went on the IR. The move wasn’t a position-for-position swap as the Blues were hoping to find a bit more offense by calling up a forward. With Blais now out too, Tage Thompson will get another shot to succeed at the NHL level.

In four games this season, Thompson has zero points, three shots and a (-4) plus/minus. He primarily skated with Magnus Paajarvi and Oskar Sundqvist before being sent back down.

The Blues will get healthy at some point this season, right?

