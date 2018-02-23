It’s pretty difficult to find anything positive to say about the St. Louis Blues. After a 4-0 shutout loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the Blues slumped to 3-6-1 over their last 10 games. They’re inching closer and closer to falling out of a playoff spot.

With their 14th loss at home in 2017-18, the Blues now have their most home losses since they dropped 18 games all the way back in 2009-10.

St Louis Blues with their 14th Loss on home ice this season (33 home games played). Most home losses since they lost 18 in 2009-10.#stlblues — STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) February 24, 2018

To make matters worse, the Blues are losing in particularly ugly fashion inside the Scottrade Center. They’re not just losing. They’re losing badly.

They’ve already been shutout four times at home this season. That’s tied for most in a season since they were held scoreless six times at home back in 1998-99.

St Louis Blues have been Shutout on home ice 4 times this season. Tied for most in a season since shutout 6 time at home in 1998-99. The Blues were Shutout only 4 times at home from 2014-15 to 2016-17 season (123 games).#stlblues https://t.co/T2e8WoSatD — STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) February 24, 2018

This was an important week for the Blues. They had two games at home (Sharks and Jets) before closing out the week away in Nashville. These were important results to pick up with the playoff race tightening and the trade deadline looming.

Well, the week has proved to be telling but in all of the wrong ways. The Blues lost to San Jose and looked pathetic against Winnipeg. It’s nearly impossible to picture the Blues magically turning things on against the Predators.

Unfortunately, the trade deadline likely won’t provide the relief the Blues need. They’re not one or two pieces away from being a contender. They need to make significant changes without parting with their best prospects. That type of building usually only happens in the summer.