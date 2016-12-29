The 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium is only a few days away, but there’s a real risk the weather may play a major role in the outdoor event.

As of the posting of this article, the temperatures on January 2nd are expected to be in the 50s and there’s a strong chance of rain throughout the day. While the temperatures sound a lot warmer than the ideal range which is in the 20s, the NHL isn’t worried about a temperature up to 55 degrees.

Dan Craig, the NHL’s VP for Facility Operations, discussed the weather and what the rink can and can not handle, as seen on CBS.

“We’ll handle anything at 55 degrees, with the direct sunlight at any temperature, and rain – minimal. I can freeze rain, as long as we don’t have a downpour.”

The same crew that maintains the ice at @ScottradeCenter are also helping with the rink construction down the street. #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/TwtxQUvODq — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 29, 2016

Some light sprinkles or even a drizzle don’t sound like a big problem, but a downpour – which is what the forecast is currently calling for – could be an issue. If the rain comes down faster than it can freeze on the ice surface, the safety and integrity of the rink becomes a factor.

The forecast could change a lot between now and the actual game, but as of now it seems very possible that the rain might delay the game beyond its scheduled 12pm start time. Stay tuned.