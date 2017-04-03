The St. Louis Cardinals are back in action and that means there may be some scheduling conflicts with the St. Louis Blues. Thankfully, Fox Sports Midwest will still air the team’s game against the Jets on Tuesday, April 4th at 6:30pm, but it will come on an alternate channel.

The game will air on Fox Sports Midwest Plus due to the overlap with the Cardinals game.

Here’s where you can find Fox Sports Midwest Plus:

AT&T U-verse: SD 747 / HD 1747

Cable America – Maryland Heights, Mo.: SD 12 or 22

CableOne – Joplin, Mo.: 170

Cass – Virginia, Ill.: SD 8 / HD 197

Cedar Falls Utilities: SD 23 / HD 423

Centurylink – Columbia, Mo.: SD 749 / HD 1749

Charter Spectrum: SD 75 and 213 / HD 826

Comcast – Illinois: SD 524 / HD 520

Co-Mo Connect: 303

Consolidated: 181

DirecTV: SD and HD 671-1

*Dish Network: N/A

Fidelity – Sullivan: SD 72 / HD 472

Grafton Technologies: SD 78 / HD 790

Highland Communications: SD 51 / HD 551

HomeTel: 1196

HTC Communications: SD 77 / HD 1077

Madison Communications: SD 26

Mediacom – Columbia, Jefferson City, Springfield: SD 126

Mediacom – Iowa: SD 34 / HD 833

New Wave – Illinois: SD 80 / HD 208

Suddenlink – Missouri: – SD 2, 3, 10, 18, 59 or 61

US Sonet: SD 97 / HD 97

*Dish is not currently scheduled to carry the game due to bandwidth constraints.