Goaltending has been an ugly topic for the Blues, but Pheonix Copley brought some positives to the position in a losing effort against the Winnipeg Jets. Copley and the Blues fell 5-3, but Copley played well and made some huge saves which kept the Blues in the hunt despite poor efforts around the rest of the roster.

Watch these robberies on Mathieu Perreault:

Those are outrageous saves. The Blues haven’t seen much from their crease of late, but Copley stood on his head twice in the same game and visibly fought hard in goal to give his team a fighting chance.

Unfortunately, Copley’s numbers from the game are pretty ugly and mask all the positives. He played as well as the Blues could have hoped – maybe better – but the complete lack of defense and poor penalty discipline led to yet another loss.