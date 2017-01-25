The offensive side of Ryan Reaves’ game is pretty underrated. He, along with his fourth line teammates, have been one of the most consistent aspects of a pretty inconsistent 2016-17 Blues team. Against the Penguins, Reaves and the fourth line stood tall, collecting two goals in a 3-0 win.

Reaves’ goal which gave the Blues a 2-0 lead in the second was pretty special.

That’s a pretty nifty play from a guy who usually uses his hands to beat the opposition to a pulp. Reaves’ speed clearly caught the Penguins by surprise and his finish is one that he maybe should try and teach to the struggling top half of the roster.