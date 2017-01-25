Quantcast
Video: Ryan Reaves burns past the Penguins to score a beauty
Posted by on January 24, 2017

The offensive side of Ryan Reaves’ game is pretty underrated. He, along with his fourth line teammates, have been one of the most consistent aspects of a pretty inconsistent 2016-17 Blues team. Against the Penguins, Reaves and the fourth line stood tall, collecting two goals in a 3-0 win.

Reaves’ goal which gave the Blues a 2-0 lead in the second was pretty special.

That’s a pretty nifty play from a guy who usually uses his hands to beat the opposition to a pulp. Reaves’ speed clearly caught the Penguins by surprise and his finish is one that he maybe should try and teach to the struggling top half of the roster.