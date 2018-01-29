Vladimir Tarasenko appears to be enjoying his All-Star break. While Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn competed in the various All-Star Game festivities, Tarasenko tried his hand at playing a new position.

Watch as Tarasenko straps on some goalie gear during some basement hockey. The whole scene is pretty hilarious.

Tarasenko’s laugh after facing his first shot may be the only thing that can beat seeing him in goalie pads and a Winter Classic jersey. Like most things in hockey, Tarasenko looks like he’s loving every minute of it. We’ll need to see him face a few more shots before allowing him to join the Blues’ current goalie controversy.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – Blues fans need to treasure Tarasenko’s time with the Blues. It’s not often a player with his skill and personality comes along.