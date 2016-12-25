Bernie Federko and Darren Pang are normally on the same team – the Fox Sports Midwest broadcast team – but they will compete directly against each other during the Winter Classic Alumni Game on Saturday, December 31st. Federko, a Blues legend, will suit up for the Blues while Pang will take to the crease for the Chicago Blackhawks alums.

The two recorded a fun promo heading into their matchup:

Perhaps the most fun and interesting part of this broadcast battle is that Pang will still be apart of the commentary as he will wear a mic during the game. Pang’s usual fun insights should be even more entertaining as he offers an on-ice perspective.