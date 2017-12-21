After the Clippers’ victory against the Suns, Austin Rivers spoke post-game about the upcoming Houston Rockets. He stated:

“They are an elite squad that team is fun to watch. James is the best offensive player in the NBA besides Lebron. Eric Gordon is playing at high level and Chris has been spectacular. A lost of people didn’t think he was going to fit in there, and he has fit in there perfectly it seems like.”

Here’s a video of him addressing the difficulties of guarding James Harden