Team: Los Angeles Clippers (10-15) at Orlando Magic (11-17)

Time: Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 7:00pm ET (Amway Center)

For the first time this season, the Clippers are finally playing a team as injured they are. As the Clippers limp their way into the Amway Center, Orlando limps their way back home after a loss against Atlanta. One thing to take note though, is that the Magic are coming off of 4 days of rest.

Orlando will be missing: Evan Fournier, Jonathan Isaac, Terrence Ross, and possibly Aaron Gordon. The Clippers will continue missing three starters: Blake Griffin, Patrick Beverley, and Danilo Gallinari.

Both teams have a very similar story to tell this season. Orlando started out the season 6-2, but quickly lost their next 11 out of 13 games. The Clippers started the season 5-2, and then lost 9 games straight. Despite their similarities, these teams have vastly different statistics. Here’s how the Clippers can capitalize on these differences.

Control the Glass

Orlando is 22nd in the league at rebounding (41.9 RPG), and a bottom 5 team at allowing 2nd chance points (13.8 PPG). The Clippers need to stay aggressive on the boards, so that they can keep 2nd chance points alive. The reason why the shorthanded Clippers were able to beat the Toronto Raptors, is because of their hustle on the glass.

Los Angeles out-rebounded Tornoto 57-42, and beat the Raptors in 2nd chance points 22-5. This is the relentless attitude LA will need to capitalize on Orlando’s deficiencies.

Stay Aggressive

The Clippers need to stay aggressive both on the boards, and in their offensive game. Orlando is a bottom 3 defensive team in the league, allowing opponents to score 110.8 PPG.

The Magic will give the Clippers opportunities to score, so the Clippers need to capitalize on these opportunities. This is the type of aggressiveness that Los Angeles needs to maintain.

📊 » 17 pts / 4 reb / 2 blk .@MONSTATREZZ hit a season-high 15 points in the first half, the most of any game in his career in today's @Kia Performance of the Game. 🎥: https://t.co/UPZYiSItBY pic.twitter.com/YuR8m73XAx — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 12, 2017

Prediction: The Clippers need to out-rebound the Magic by at least 5 to win this game.