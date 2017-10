The LA Clippers remain undefeated with a 4-0 start, thanks to the heroics of Blake Griffin. Blake took over the 4th quarter, scoring 16 points. In a roller-coaster game with 17 lead changes, this game did not disappoint.

Despite the Clippers missing 13 free throws (23/36), they managed to stay in the game against the Blazers’ ferocious 3 point shooting. When it was all set and done, the game came down to this shot.