Different game, same outcome for the LA Clippers. The shorthanded Clippers put up a valiant effort against the Timberwolves, cutting a 19 point deficit to a 3 point game in the fourth quarter. However, the Clippers definitely improved in the rebounding and turnover category. LA only lost by 3 in the rebounding category, and only had 9 turnovers.

Lou Williams’ stellar play continued, as he led the way with: 23 points, 8 assists, and only 1 turnover. The offensive firepower was clearly missing from the team as a whole though; only 3 Clipper players scored in double digits.

The Timberwolves dominated the Clippers on the offensive end. All 5 of their starters scored 15+ points, and they had 6 players overall in double digits. The defensive effort in the first half was the defining reason why the Clippers lost this game.

Defensive Issues

The Minnesota Timberwolves were shooting an astonishing 67% by halftime. Despite the Clippers’ rally at the end of the game, the Wolves still shot 55% from the field. The poor defense in the first half resulted in the Clippers needing to dig out of a hole the majority of the game; they actually never led for one minute of the game.

A team as offensively stacked as Minnesota is going to make difficult shots. That’s why the Clippers needed to play good defense, so they wouldn’t be playing catch up during moments like these.

The Final Clip: Looking at the box score, the Clippers did a lot of things right this game. They beat the Timberwolves in: points in the paint (60), 2nd chance points (19), and fast break points (18). The team just lacked the defensive effort necessary to beat a team like the Timberwolves.