The short-handed LA Clippers played a great game of Basketball against Miami, but LA came up short in the closing minutes.

The Clippers beat Miami on the glass (46-37), outscored them in the paint (48-22), and shot a better field goal percentage (44% to 38%).

However, the Clippers struggled to score from three, and struggled to hit free throws. You could tell that the team desperately needed star power on the offensive end. Miami stayed in this game with their clutch three point shooting. I mentioned in the pre-game that the Clippers had to hold Miami to 11 three-pointers to win, Miami hit 12 threes.

Even though Los Angeles performed well in so many categories, there were two particular categories that caused them to lose this game.

Turnovers

Turnovers absolutely ruined the Clippers in this game. Los Angeles turned over the ball 18 times, as opposed to Miami’s 9 turnovers. Miami scored an easy 17 points off of these turnovers. Every time it seemed like the Clippers were about to take the lead, a Heat player would execute an essential block. High turnovers are bound to happen for the Clippers, as they’re playing multiple rookies and multiple G-League players at a time. Each game will be a maturation process for this young team.

Josh Richardson

Josh Richardson was the MVP of this game; Richardson was the sole reason why Miami won. Richardson scored a career-high 28 points, with a blazing 6/8 from three and 10/16 from the field.

.@J_Rich1 scored a career-high 28 points to lead Miami to victory over the Clippers last night!#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/xlaKaEjRLd — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 17, 2017

The man was absolutely unconscious from the field, and could not be stopped.

The Final Clip: The short-handed Clippers played a great game against Miami. As long as the team continues to mature & play hard each game, the future will be bright.