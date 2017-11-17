The LA Clippers led against the Cavs for 48 minutes, and they somehow lost the game. The Clippers had one of their best games of the season, but it still wasn’t enough. Wes Johnson put up a fantastic stat line of: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 asissts, 3 steals, and 4 blocks. However, vintage Dwyane Wade came out to play tonight. Wade put up: 23 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. Blake Griffin’s poor shooting continued, and Lebron James had another MVP performance. Tonight’s game is one that truly stings for Clipper fans, as the team blew multiple 10+ point leads.

Great Ball Movement

After 6 games, the Clippers’ great ball movement finally returned. The Clippers had a season high 28 assists on 40 made field goals. The team really fed Deandre Jordan and exposed the Cavs’ lack of a true center.

Four players had 4+ assists, and it allowed the team to explode into the quick scoring bursts they desperately needed.

Terrible Closing Quarters

Despite all the ball movement, despite breaking Lawler’s Law 101-93, the Clippers just couldn’t close out any quarters. Los Angeles was up 15 in the 3rd quarter, but then allowed Cleveland to go on a 12-0 run to close the quarter. In the 4th quarter, the Clippers’ last assisted basket came with 4:55 left. Blake Griffin & Austin River’s late game decisions have been poor & costly in back-to-back games. When the game was tied 105-105, Blake ran an ISO play of backing down defenders and missed two consecutive shots. The ball movement completely disintegrated in the closing minutes of every quarter. Here’s the perfect summary of the Clippers’ late game decision-making.

The Final Clip: This was the best the game the Clippers played during their losing streak. This may have been the best offensive game they played all season (for 44 minutes). However, the team just couldn’t close out any quarters to save their life. Tune in tomorrow at 7PM ET to see if the streak is snapped against the Charlotte Hornets.