There are 6 games left in the regular season, and the Clippers need to win all of them, starting with today’s game against the Pacers.

The Clippers are now 2 games out of the Playoffs after losing Friday night to the Portland Trailblazers. It’s still possible for LA to make the post-season, but they’re going to need help in the form of other teams losing. In these final 6 games, the Clippers are playing 5 playoff teams, with 4 of them being: the Jazz, Spurs, Pelicans, and Nuggets. Every single one of these games are must-win.

When LA faced Indiana last week, it was a heart-wrenching loss for LA. The Clippers were down by as many as 18 points, but somehow clawed their way into a 102-100 lead with 1:40 left in the game. After that moment, the Clippers turned over the ball on 3 consecutive plays in a row, ultimately losing the game 109-104. The Pacers haven’t lost a game since that day, currently riding a 4 game winning streak. Here’s how the Clippers can snap that streak:

Limit Turnovers

The Pacers are still an absolute monster at both forcing turnovers and scoring off of turnovers. Indiana is the 2nd best team in the league at stealing the ball (8.8), 3rd best at forcing turnovers (14.8), and holds two records for most steals in a game this season (17). Their immense capability to force turnovers has made Indiana the third best team at scoring off of turnovers (18.3), and the fifth best team at scoring fast break points (14.6).

On the break, DC dishes and Bogey finishes. pic.twitter.com/hhbLEJ8EJd — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 24, 2018

The Clippers learned first-hand last Friday how disastrous turning over the ball against Indiana could be. Had it not been for those 3 consecutive turnovers, the Clippers would have surely defeated the Pacers. If the Clippers want to win this game, they need to adapt by taking better care of the ball.

Prediction: The Clippers will win this game if they have under 11 turnovers.