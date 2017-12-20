Team: Phoenix Suns (11-21) at LA Clippers (11-18)

Time: Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 10:30pm ET (Staples Center)

After a disappointing 1-3 road trip, the LA Clippers make a quick stop home to face the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers couldn’t play the Suns at a better time; LA is still missing 3 starter, but at least Lou Williams is probable to play. Meanwhile, Phoenix will still be missing the services of Devin Booker. While the Suns are on a 2 game winning streak, they are a team that the short-handed Clippers are capable of beating. LA definitely needs the confidence of winning back in their systems before going back on the road again.

The recipe for the Clippers’ success boils down to 2 ingredients.

Push the Pace

The Clippers need to keep their foot on the gas pedal this whole game. While LA is offensively challenged with all their missing players, the Suns are the worst defensive team in the league (113.5 PPG). The Clippers can not settle for jump shots, and must attack the Suns’ defense. Phoenix is bottom 5 in the league in opponents points off of turnovers (18.8), and turnovers per game (15.5). That means the Clippers need to make clear-cut decisions on the fast break.

LA needs easy points during these injured times, and the Suns will give them easy points; it’s just up to LA to capitalize on what the Suns give them.

Rebound the Ball

Despite their poor record, Phoenix is the 4th best rebounding team in the league (45.9). The Suns are also a top 10 team in 2nd chance points (13.5 PPG). If the Clippers can continue their great rebounding hustle, it should really stop any potential momentum the Suns can gain. Alex Len has been great for the Suns these past 2 games, and the Clippers really need to watch out for him.

FUS…RO DAH! The sound of unrelenting force. Which is what one meets when they attempt to enter the paint against the Dragan! Suns down by 3 at the end of 1. #SunsAtWolves pic.twitter.com/3PtpRIAacZ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 17, 2017

Phoenix has scored over 105 points in 8 out of their 11 wins. The team is more than capable of scoring over 100 points, and the Clippers need cut off any easy baskets. If the Clippers can play aggressive offense, and rebound the ball, they will win this game.

Prediction: If the Clippers score more than 100 points, they will win the game.