The good news, the Clippers have won 3 straight games and beat the Orlando Magic 106-95. The bad news, Austin Rivers left the game with a concussion and will not be available for Friday’s game.

Yesterday’s game was very reminiscent of the past 2 Clipper games: the team had an early double digit deficit, played fantastic defense in the 2nd quarter, and then closed out strong.

While Jonathon Simmons scored the most points last night for Orlando, Mario Hezonja was their MVP. Hezonja averages 3.7 PPG on the season, but posted: 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4, assists, on 54% shooting.

The Clippers were led by the stellar duo of Deandre Jordan (16 points & 20 rebounds), and Lou Williams (31 points & 8 assists). Deandre Jordan’s work on the glass was critical for the Clippers, allowing extra possessions that they capitalized on.

Lou Williams has been the heart & soul for the Clippers; every time Orlando was about to get in the driver’s seat, Lou would make big shot after big shot.

Here’s how they won the game as team.

Defense

For the past 3 games, the Clippers have done a fantastic job at containing a team defensively for a quarter after being in a deficit. Los Angeles has begun defending well as a team, showing remnants of that early season defensive prowess; they held Orlando to 16 points in the second quarter.

The Clippers forced Orlando to only 27% shooting, and 4 turnovers in that second quarter. If the Clippers can continue to gel & play this type of defense for multiple quarters, they will be a playoff team.

4th Quarter Efficiency

Orlando tried to rally in the 4th quarter; they shot 47% from the field, had 8 assists, and only had 1 turnover. The Clippers answered back at every push, shooting 58% from the field. Los Angeles only turned the ball over once in the 4th quarter, when the game was already over with 1:20 remaining. Lou Williams specifically put a stop to any Orlando run, with his 11 points on 80% shooting in the quarter.

The Final Clip: The Clippers are slowly becoming a team with an identity, and the team has finally learned how to play through the injuries. They’ll truly get put to the test next game against the Wizards, as both John Wall and Bradley Beal are healthy.