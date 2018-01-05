Just when you thought the Clippers were finally starting to catch a break, they lost another starting point guard in Milos Teodosic.

Doc Rivers says Milos Teodosic is day-to-day, but that it doesn't look good. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/5f80ASf5J0 — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 5, 2018

The Clippers played a great game against OKC for 3 quarters, and then completely gassed out in the 4th quarter. The team pounded the ball on the inside, scoring 64 points in the paint.

They moved the ball well, netting 29 assists; the Clippers even limited themselves to only 10 turnovers.

Los Angeles was led by the duo of Deandre Jordan & Lou Williams. Deandre had a monster game of 26 points and 17 rebounds. Despite having a poor shooting night, Lou Williams was able to put up 26 points and 10 assists.

LA received contributions from multiple players, but the short-handed team was clearly out-manned.

Throughout the entire game, the Thunder were on-fire from three point land. OKC shot a blistering 15/34 from deep, and it was one of the main contributions to their victory.

Paul George had himself another stellar game against the Clippers, putting up: 31 points, 6 rebounds, 5 threes, on 75% shooting. Carmelo put up an efficient 22 points on 75% shooting. The reigning MVP had himself an MVP performance, as Westbrook tallied: 29 points, 11 assists, and 12 rebounds.

Once the fourth quarter started you could really see the difference in talent between teams. Paul George and Russell Westbrook couldn’t be stopped in the fourth, they scored 20 points on 8/12 shooting. The team scored 59% from the field, 50% from three, and had 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, only 3 Clippers scored in the 4th quarter. Lou Williams put up 13 points, Blake had 5 points, and Jawun Evans had 2 points. Literally not one other player was able to score. The team shot only 33% from the field, was outscored in the paint 14-6, and had a mere 6 rebounds. Doc Rivers spoke about the 4th quarter fatigue post-game.

“It was tough, because we needed Lou to play the point guard and the scorer at the same time, and you could see it, his shots got flat and they just wore him down. We will figure it out by Sunday, we have to, because when you have your three guards out, we cant just have Lou bringing the ball up all game… We literally don’t have another guy right now, but I thought that killed us in that stretch in the 4th quarter.”

The Final Clip: The Clippers played an incredibly hard game last night. They had a chance to win at the end of the game, but they didn’t play good enough defense, nor had enough star power.