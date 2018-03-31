Yesterday was a very tough day for the LA Clippers.

The day started with the unfortunate news of Milos Teodosic tearing his plantar fascia in his left foot. Milos is out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in two weeks – right after the Clippers’ final regular season game on April 11th against the Lakers. If the Clippers make the playoffs, there is a chance for him to return. Milos is averaging 9.5 points, 4.6 assists, and 38% from deep in 25.2 minutes per game.

Teodosic’s significance to the team goes far beyond his numbers. He’s been a consistent floor general, helping dictate the team’s ball movement. Last night’s game against the Blazers was a clear indication of that significance, as the Clippers only had 13 assists without him.

To add insult to injury, the Clippers lost a very important game against the Portland Trailblazers. It’s hard to describe exactly why LA lost the game, it seemed like a low effort night, but they matched the Blazers’ effort on the boards. However, the Clippers couldn’t capitalize off their second chance points, couldn’t move the ball, and couldn’t hit a free throw (20/35). Regardless of the reasons why, the loss puts LA two games out of the playoff picture. They can no longer afford to lose any games for the rest of the regular season if they want to make the playoffs.