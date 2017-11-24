Earlier this week, it was reported by Tim Bontemps from the Washington Post that multiple teams were interested in Deandre Jordan. The story became even more interesting as Joe Vardon from Cleveland.com claimed that the Cavs would trade Tristan Thompson for Deandre Jordan.

Jordan is in the final year of his contract, but he has a $24 million player option for the 2018-19 season. Both Deandre Jordan & Tristan Thompson are averaging lower numbers than their previous season. Jordan isn’t struggling as hard Thompson, but he’s putting up: 10.4 PPG, 13.8 RPG, and 1.2 BPG. Thompson on the other hand, is putting up career lows of: 4.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 0.5 BPG. Thompson is also currently sidelined with a left calf strain, and it’s unknown whether or not that attributed to his low numbers.

Do you believe this is a good trade?