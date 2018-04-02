Quantcast
Exclusive: Gallinari says his hand was in constant pain during Pacers’ game
April 2, 2018

It’s been said multiple times this season, but the resilient Clippers just can’t catch a break. Danilo Gallinari has only played a mere 21 game due to a multitude of injuries this season. He returned from his hand injury early in hopes of helping the team with its Playoff push. Unfortunately, Gallinari’s fractured hand was re-aggravated when he fell down during the first quarter of today’s Pacer game. We spoke to him post-game about the status of his hand:

Gallinari says his hand was in constant pain after falling down during today's game.

“After I fell down in the first quarter, it didn’t feel good. Then throughout the second half I was feeling constant pain.”

Following today’s loss to the Pacers, the Clippers are now in the 9th seed and two games out of the Playoffs.