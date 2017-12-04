Posted byon
Good news for Clipper fans, as two of their starters are finally on the road to playing again. Per Brad Turner of the LA Times, Danilo Gallinari & Milos Teodosic are going to get some reps in at the G-League.
The Clippers have been missing 4 starters, including their All-Star Blake Griffin, so this is some much needed news. Gallinari has been injured for over a month, while Teodosic has been injured since the Clippers home opener against Phoenix.
Gallinari has been struggling as a Clipper, averaging only 12.8 PPG on 35% shooting. Despite his struggles, the Clippers are in desperate need of manpower and will take anything they can get. He hopes to play as soon as Wednesday.