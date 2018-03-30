It seems like there’s been a daily injury update all season for the LA Clippers. There’s no exception today, as there are updates for Milos Teodosic and Danilo Gallinari.

Milos Teodosic, who re-injured his plantar fascia is listed as OUT for tonight’s pivotal game against the Portland Trailblazers. The last time he re-aggravated his injury he missed 3 games, tonight will be the second game he misses.

Gallinari’s injury is a very interesting story. Gallinari clearly isn’t ready to play yet, but he’s been upgraded to questionable. He spoke with FOX Sports Prime Ticket’s Kristina Pink in a quick take video before Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Danilo Gallinari: "The team asked me to play, so I'll play." He doesn't seem thrilled, at least on the surface. pic.twitter.com/1cW7fg0Y8O — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) March 29, 2018

“It’s feeling better. It’s not 100 percent, but it’s feeling better. So hopefully next game, I will be able to experience playing basketball again. If I want to play with the hand right now, I’m gonna feel pain. The hand is not 100 percent, and the fracture is healing, but it is not 100 percent. So if I want to play, I’m gonna feel pain.”

The most interesting tidbit in the interview is the statement, “the team asked me to play, so I’ll play.” It presents a very tricky situation for the team. Do you risk staining a relationship between a player and cause extra injury, or do you risk it for the Playoff spot?

The Clippers play the Portland Trailblazers tonight at 10:30PM EST on ESPN. A win tonight could potentially tie the Clippers for the 8th seed, and loss could put them 2 games out of the 8th seed.