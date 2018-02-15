Patrick Beverley called into Will Cain’s radio show yesterday to argue about the Cleveland Cavaliers. To set the stage, Cain believed that the new-look Cavs weren’t a lock to reach the NBA Finals. Beverley went on Twitter to refute Cain’s claims.

@stephenasmith I’m convinced that @willcain knows nothing about basketball!!! Nothing!!!! Just reading stats!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 14, 2018

Beverley and Cain started arguing back and forth on Twitter. It ultimately resulted in Beverley calling Cain’s radio show to tell him why he’s wrong.