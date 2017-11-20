Team: Los Angeles Clippers (5-10) at New York Knicks (8-7)

Time: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 7:30 PM ET (Madison Square Garden)

Injury Update

Clippers: Patrick Beverley is likely to return to the Clippers’ lineup tonight, as he’s been upgraded to questionable. Beverley has been sidelined for 5 games with a knee injury that kept him out longer than expected. The Clippers could desperately use him as they’ve lost the last 8 games in a row. Expect Sindarius Thornwell to move to the bench, and for Jawun Evans to exit the rotation entirely.

The Clippers are more than ready for Beverley to return, as they’ve been suffering defensively and offensively. During their 5 losses without Beverley, the Clippers have allowed their opponents to score 110 PPG (25th in the league). In their 10 games with Beverley, the Clippers allowed 103.8 PPG (9th in the league).

Knicks: Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable for the Knicks tonight with a sore left foot. Hardaway had X-rays on his foot that came back negative, but he did not practice on Sunday because of the injury. Porzingis has also been battling swelling in his elbow since last season, but he stated it isn’t bothering him at the moment.