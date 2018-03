Wednesday night’s Rockets vs Clippers game wasn’t the high drama game fans were hoping for, but the game still ended on a hilarious note. Last time these two teams faced off it got ugly, as players from the Rockets tried to storm the Clippers’ locker room. To make sure there were no incidents this time, the back entrance was hilariously blocked with caution tape.

The Rockets made sure there were no incidents this time… pic.twitter.com/HtbFJCGUCP — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 1, 2018

Chris Paul remained coy about the caution tape post-game when asked about it.