The Clippers did everything they needed to do in order to win this game, but they just couldn’t hit a shot. Unfortunately the team shot 38% from the field, 29% from deep, and only 62% from the free throw line.

However, if there was the definition of a moral victory, yesterday’s game would be it. Los Angeles was missing 4 starters, and Austin Rivers, and yet somehow managed to keep this game competitive.

2nd round pick Jawun Evans had a breakout game, posting a stat line of: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals, and only 2 turnovers.

Clipper killer Mike Scott led the way for the Wizards, scoring 22 points on 90% shooting off the bench.

The Clippers did a lot of things right last night, and you can’t fault them for missing wide open shots. However, there was one specific category that killed them.

Turnovers

The Clippers did a great job defensively, and did a great job of making life difficult for John Wall. Los Angeles forced Wall to only 5/16 from the field and to 5 turnovers.

Unfortunately, the Clippers were playing a squad of largely rookies & G-League players. As a result, LAC had 21 turnovers, with many of them being unforced. Last night was definitely a learning process for the team, but they showed a ton of heart and resiliency. At one point the Clippers were down 18 points, and yet they still managed to tie the game 82-82 with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter.

The Final Clip: Keep your head up Clipper nation, last night was a game you could be proud of. The team may be decimated by injuries, but they refuse to give up. Hopefully things will pick up as Milos returns against the Miami Heat tomorrow.