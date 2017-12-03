Team: Los Angeles Clippers (8-13) at Minnesota Timberwolves (13-10)

Time: Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 7:00pm ET (Target Center)

24 hours after their collapse against Dallas, the Clippers look to recoup against an even tougher opponent. The Clippers will limp their way into the Target Center to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Minnesota has a stacked roster, they haven’t managed to get it all together yet; the Wolves have lost 3 of their last 5 games. To the surprise of many, the Wolves are ranked 21st defensively (107.4 PPG). Today may be an incredibly tough task for the Clippers, but there’s still a chance to win.

Rebound the Ball

Despite being 20th in the league at rebounding, Minnesota has a ton of players who can finish around the rim. There is too much length & athleticism to allow the Wolves any second chance opportunities around the basket; Minnesota is 4th in the league at second chance points (14.6). The Clippers are working with a very limited roster right now, so every little hustle point will count tremendously. Every Clipper player needs to work to get that extra 50/50 ball, and work to get that second-chance point.

Limit Turnovers

The Wolves may be ranked 21st defensively, but they’re a top 10 team at forcing turnovers (15.4). Minnesota is also 9th in the league in points off of turnovers (18.5), so any turnover will result in a basket.

The Clippers are still allowing opponents to score 20 points per night off of turnovers during this stretch of games, which is a horrible combination. Limit turnovers to limit any potential disaster.

Prediction: This game is Jamal Crawford’s first match-up against the Clippers, expect him to go off for 20+ tonight.