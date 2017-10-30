Team: Golden State Warriors (4-3) at Los Angeles Clippers (4-1)

Time: Monday, October 30, 2017 at 10:30pm ET (Staples Center)

This Monday the LA Clippers look to finally snap their losing streak against the Golden State Warriors. The Clippers are in the midst of a 10-game losing streak against the Warriors, a streak that dates back to Christmas night in 2014. Last season the Clippers lost to the defending champions by an average of 21.5 points. However, this season is an entirely new Clippers team. A team with 9 new players, and an entirely new offense. Here are your Tips Before Tipoff to finally see the drought end.

No Second Chance Points

Allowing the Warriors to have a second look at a shot spells disaster. Golden State has some of the greatest shooters in the history of Basketball, and as a team they shoot 51% from the field. Meaning, if they miss a shot and catch a rebound, they will most likely make the next shot.

Limit Turnovers

The Golden State Warriors will score off a turnover. They have some of the best transition scorers ever in Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Steph Curry. During last year’s finals they scored 1.10 points per possession because of their amazing ability to convert off turnovers. Currently the Clippers average only 14.2 turnovers a game, and the Warriors currently have a Def Rtg of 112.9 (28th in the league). If the Clippers can keep their mental composure, they should be fine in this category.

Keep Attacking

The biggest issue when the Clippers play the Warriors is that lack of mental composure by Los Angeles. LA has blown plenty of double digit leads against Golden State, resulting in incredibly deflating losses. The Clippers need to keep their foot on the gas pedal, and should never play ‘not to lose’. Golden State averages 18.4 turnovers a game, which is 3rd worst in the league. If there was ever a time for the LA Clippers to capitalize on Golden State’s lack of focus, tonight would be it.

Tips Before Tipoff

1) No Second Chance Points

2) Limit Turnovers

3) Keep Attacking