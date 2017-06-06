2018 Maryland defensive tackle Ja’mion Franklin has committed to Notre Dame. The 6’1 315 pound tackle has been one of the coaching staffs top priorities since offering back in March and there was never any signs of letting up. Elko and the staff, along with current commits, made him feel like a five star recruit and he was definitely aware of that. Franklin holds 14 offers from Wisconsin, Louisville, Virginia Tech and others.

For awhile I think a lot of coaches were hesitate because of his size for a tackle but the Irish staff saw something in him that they absolutely loved. His motor is unmatched and his technique has gotten better and better with each camp he's been involved in. He's been making moves up the ranks and recently got invited to The Opening, which is huge. I really like this kid and what he can offer at Notre Dame. With the class the Irish pulled in last cycle on the defensive line and what they already have and are building this cycle, it definitely will not be a weakness for long. The depth is building and it's about time. Franklin is the 12th commit in the class and with Irish Invasion coming this weekend, it probably won't be the last to make a pledge this month. The staff could be looking at a breakout month for this class, along with a possibility of a 2019 commit or two pulling the trigger.

Check out some of 2018 DT Ja’mion Franklin’s highlights:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4378938/jamion-franklin