Kofi Wardlow out of Washington D.C. has committed and signed his letter of intent to attend Notre Dame. The 3-star DE had been committed to Maryland since mid December but has decided to flip to the Irish on National Signing Day. Wardlow took an official visit to South Bend this past weekend and from there, with academic excellence and athletics, it was going to be tough for anyone to beat the Irish here. The 6’4 230 pounder has 24 offers from Michigan State, Pitt, Missouri and others. Like a lot of recruits have said, Notre Dame is a dream offer and one that they’ve always wanted and with the Irish offering a few weeks ago it seemed like it was bound to happen, especially with an official visit being scheduled right away.

Wardlow is an explosive defensive end with a great motor and always seems to be in on every tackle. With the right development he could be a real good DE in the years to come for the Irish. Great job late by the staff to add another guy to the defensive line. It was much needed to build depth along the line before the day is over. Barring any surprises, Wardlow should be last addition to the 2017 recruiting class.

