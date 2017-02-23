Braden Lenzy out of Oregon has committed to Notre Dame. The 6’1 175 pound athlete visited South Bend two weeks ago for Junior Day and the players, current commits, coaches and of course the campus made an enormous impression on Lenzy who just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to attend Notre Dame. He gets along great with the commits and they continue to bond extremely well, which is a great sign this early on. Braden holds 12 offers from Oregon, USC, Stanford and others.

Lenzy looks to come to South Bend and contribute at wide receiver but is also a very good cornerback, where a lot of other teams were recruiting him to play. At the moment the staff wants him at receiver. A lot of people are comparing him to Will Fuller because of his quickness, straight line speed and being a down field threat. If that turns out to be true, Irish fans will be very excited for years to come. The staff made an emphasis on quickness and speed when talking about this recruiting class and Lenzy looks to be a huge part of that. This class is off to a crazy start with this being the fourth commit since Junior Day and hopefully the momentum continues heading into spring ball and next season. I expect the staff to try and add at least two more receivers this cycle. We’ll see how it plays out in the next couple months but this is a very big West Coast pick up for the staff. Stay tuned and follow @IrishDaily10 for the latest updates on the Irish. Welcome to the family, Braden!

Highlights for ATH Braden Lenzy:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/2153991/braden-lenzy