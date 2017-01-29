Jafar Armstrong out of Kansas has commitment to Notre Dame. After a push from Minnesota late, the Irish got Armstrong on campus for an official this weekend and everything fell into place.

All glory goes to God🙏🏾

Next year I will be attending the University of Notre Dame #IRISHEL17E 🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/ONfDiIo0zg — Jafar Armstrong (@jafararmstrong3) January 29, 2017

The 6’1 200 pound WR had been committed to Missouri since June of last year before backing off his pledge Sunday morning. After a late offer and push from Notre Dame he just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join the Irish and decided hours after opening up his recruitment.

Armstrong held 11 offers from Baylor, Minnesota, Illinois and more. It also helped that Armstrong’s close friend is committed to Notre Dame for baseball, teammate OL Colin Grunhard committed to the Irish as a preferred walk-on this past week and also one of his high school coaches is a former Irish player.

I think Armstrong could be very productive at the college level, especially in Chip Long’s offensive. He has nice size with nice quickness in his routes. He goes up and gets after it when the balls in the air which I like most about his game. Jafar will join 3-star commit Michael Young as the next wide receiver in this growing 2017 class. The staff is looking to add one more possible receiver by National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Follow @IrishDaily10 for the latest updates on all things Irish.

Highlights of ND commit Jafar Armstrong:

‪@jafararmstrong3‬

http://www.hudl.com/v/1DQ0PF