Derrik Allen out of Georgia has committed to Notre Dame. The 6’1 205 pound defensive back announced tonight via twitter that he and his family have decided to shut it down and choose Notre Dame. This one comes a shock to me, as I’ve been hearing positive intel on ND and Allen, but not a commitment this early. Allen was the staffs top safety target which is great news for the Irish. Allen holds 34 offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and others.